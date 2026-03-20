BJP, AAP lock horns over rescue lapses

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reached the Palam fire incident spot to meet the victims’ family members. However, AAP alleged that BJP workers blcoked his way and created racket, preventing him from meeting the bereaved family.

“We had gone to Palam to meet the victims’ family, but BJP workers stopped us from meeting them. They misbehaved with us and threw chairs,” Kejriwal later told the media. He added, “The government’s negligence has cost nine lives. “We are hearing that the fire brigade did not arrive on time, and their hydraulic lift was also not functioning. If timely action had been taken, many lives could have been saved.”

He went on, “On top of that, these people are engaging in hooliganism at the house of a grieving family?” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, however, dismissed Kejriwal’s claims as baseless allegations.

Meanwhile, a heated argument between BJP MLA Kuldeep Solanki and AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj over alleged lapses in the emergency response to the Palam fire escalated into a scuffle on Thursday. The incident occurred when representatives from both sides visited the Palam area.