Delhi government orders citywide fire safety audit

NEW DELHI: A day after a blaze claimed nine lives in the national capital’s Palam area, the Delhi government on Thursday ordered a citywide fire safety audit, mandating all establishments—including those located away in residential areas—to strictly adhere to the safety norms.

To that end, the government has roped in third-party experts to map and audit every establishment in the city.

“Every worker and every family deserves to feel safe, no matter where they are. We are finishing the era of ‘blind spots’ in our city’s safety. By expanding our reach into residential business hubs and bringing in independent experts, we are building a futuristic, secure Delhi where safety is not compromised. We aren’t waiting for accidents to happen; we are stopping them before they start,” the government said.