Delhi Police seals UNI's office, citing HC order; news agency alleges female staff 'manhandled'

The police reached the premises on Rafi Marg with adequate deployment to carry out the sealing process after the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by the news agency challenging the cancellation of its land allotment.

The case pertained to an order issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which had asked the news agency to vacate the premises. The matter is related to the cancellation of the allotment of land to the news agency.

The high court upheld the cancellation, rejecting the news agency's plea.

The Statesman, the current owner of UNI, termed the police action "unprecedented atrocity and attack on freedom of media in India."

"In an unprecedented atrocity and attack on freedom of media in India, the Rafi Marg office of the nation's oldest news agency, United News of India (UNI), was literally attacked by a police force that would put an anti-terror operation to shame," the Statesman said in a post on X.

"Employees were not given time to even collect their belongings or hear from management. The management has been left outside, and employees are being beaten inside," it added.