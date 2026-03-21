IIT-Delhi gets Rs 75 crore pledge from alumnus for boost to AI, infra research

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi alumnus and Yardi Systems founder Anant Yardi has pledged Rs 75 crore to his alma mater to strengthen advanced research in artificial intelligence (AI) and support campus infrastructure development, the institute announced on Thursday.

Yardi (79), who graduated from IIT-Delhi in 1968, had earlier committed an equal amount to the institute, reflecting his continued engagement and support for academic innovation. A major portion of the latest contribution will be directed towards the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence, while the remaining funds will go towards the institute’s infrastructure renewal and expansion programme.

According to IIT-Delhi, the infrastructure initiative aims to modernise campus facilities and accommodate future growth. The first phase of the programme includes the development of additional housing and a new academic building to address the institute’s increasing academic and residential demands.

Established in September 2020, the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence is dedicated to advancing education and research in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science. The school emphasises interdisciplinary applications across sectors such as healthcare, materials science, robotics, Industry 4.0, weather forecasting, and transportation.

The school brings together over 40 faculty members from diverse departments, fostering a collaborative and application-oriented research ecosystem. “The latest donation is expected to further enhance IIT-Delhi’s capabilities in cutting-edge research and reinforce its position as a leading hub for artificial intelligence innovation in India,” said an official.