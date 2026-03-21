Journalists' bodies condemn 'manhandling', use of 'excessive force' in sealing UNI premises

NEW DELHI: Four prominent journalists' organisations on Saturday condemned the alleged "manhandling" of journalists and "use of excessive force" by Delhi Police while sealing the premises of news agency United News of India.

In separate statements, the Press Club of India (PCI), the Editors Guild of India (EGI), the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) and the Press Association (PA) said the police showed "undue haste" in implementing a high court order that cancelled the allotment of land to UNI, and journalists were allegedly "manhandled" in the process.

The PCI said several journalists at the news agency claimed they were physically removed by the Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel from their workplace on Friday evening "by use of force", not even allowing them to collect their personal belongings.

"The PCI expresses deep shock at the manhandling of journalists at work at the United News of India premises at 9, Rafi Marg, New Delhi, by police last evening following a court order regarding a land dispute," the PCI said.

The PCI also condemned in the "strongest possible" terms the "highhandedness" unleashed by authorities on the journalists, including women.

The EGI said that even before the order was made available on the court's website, hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel had arrived at the UNI premises.

Journalists, including female staff, were forcibly evicted while they were carrying out their duties.