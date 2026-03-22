One arrested for robbery of Rs 40L in west Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting and robbing two brothers in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area, police said. The accused has been identified as Harish Sharma alias Rinku.

A complaint was received on March 19, stating that the complainant and his brother had gone near Metro Pillar No. 167, Ring Road, Rajouri Garden, to collect payment for gold and diamond jewellery from a known person.

During the meeting, two unidentified persons forcibly entered their vehicle, threatened them at gunpoint, and abducted both brothers, an officer said. They robbed Rs 40 lakh in cash, mobile phones, an Apple Watch, jewellery, and the complainant’s vehicle.

A case was registered. During investigation, police analysed CCTV footage and arrested one accused, DCP (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said.