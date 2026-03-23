Yet another Adjournment

In 1991, Sudha Gupta, a 75-year-old single, disabled woman, purchased a 298 square metre plot from the DLF in Gurgaon. She claims that despite making significant payments, her booking was cancelled due to a dispute over PLC (Preferential Location Charges), and the plot was sold to another party. She then lodged a case in 1994, in which the police filed a report after eleven years, seeking closure of the case. However, she filed a protest petition against the same, which was accepted by the court, and the case resumed.

Delhi’s trial courts had a pendency of over 15.8 lakh cases by the end of January 2026. That is nearly a case for every 10 persons living in the city, as per unofficial population estimates. Senior lawyers and former judicial officers acknowledge that there has been an impressive upgrade of judicial infrastructure in the city in the last two decades. However, it still falls short of meeting the goal of speedy disposal of cases. The tardiness built into the judicial system needs careful diagnosis before a long-term plan can be implemented to make it nimble. This week TMS explores the reasons for judicial delays and long pendency despite more judicial officers getting appointed every year.

Tip of iceberg

Procedural lapses, repeated adjournments, and prolonged cross-examinations in the courts arise from the fact that in most cases evidence is not collected or presented properly, says senior advocate Vikas Pahwa. It may be the lack of proper training, legal loopholes or causes yet to be identified by experts, but the cost is paid by individuals whose freedom is at stake.