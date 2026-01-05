'Happy for others... this is life now': Umar Khalid after SC verdict denying him bail

Activist Umar Khalid, who was denied bail by the Supreme Court on Monday in the case related to an alleged conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots, expressed happiness in the relief granted to his co-accused while also stating, 'jail has become his life.'

In a post on X, Umar's partner Banojyotsna Lahiri quoted him as saying "...this is life now," after the top court pronounced the verdict.

Umar and Sharjeel Imam, both activists and former scholars at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were denied bail by the apex court, observing that the materials showed a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The top court, however, ordered the release of five other activists and co-accused in the case -- Gulfisha Fatima, Meera Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed.

"'I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved'," Umar was quoted as saying by Banojyotsna in her X post.