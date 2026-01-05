SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case; grants relief to five others

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. The court observed that the materials showed a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The top court, however, ordered the release of five other co-accused in the case -- Gulfisha Fatima, Meera Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed -- after drawing a clear distinction in their alleged roles. It imposed 12 conditions on them before releasing them on bail.

Refusing to grant bail to Khalid and Imam, the court observed that the appellants played a central and formative role in the alleged offences, attracting the statutory restrictions. The court said it was not persuaded that the continued period of incarceration had crossed the threshold required under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA to warrant the grant of bail.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Aravind Kumar and also comprising Justice NV Anjaria, pronounced the verdict in the appeals filed by all the accused persons in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

The top court had reserved the judgment on December 10, after hearing in detail the arguments from the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju. senior law officer for Delhi police. and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, Siddhartha Dave, Salman Khurshid and Sidharth Luthra for accused persons.

"The bail adjudication requires court to look at what is attributed to each accused, and whether continued detention serves a legitimate purpose and it does not dismantle the prosecution's case. Thus, differentiation is a constitutional discipline imposed. Umar Khalid and Sharjeel stand on different footing, and it can't be ignored in terms of parity and culpabilty," said the top court in its verdict.