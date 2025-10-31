‘No proof of violence’: Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha tell SC in 2020 Delhi riots case

NEW DELHI: Claiming innocence in the 2020 Delhi riots case, student activists and former JNU students Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and Gulfisha Fatima on Friday told the Supreme Court that there was “no evidence linking them to violence” and denied the conspiracy charges levelled against them in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

“There are 751 FIRs. I am charged in one, and if it’s a conspiracy, it’s a bit surprising. There is no proof of violence against me,” Khalid told the bench of the top court headed by Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice N V Anjaria.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khalid, said that on 26 dates, the matter could not be taken up due to paucity of time in the trial court, while on 59 dates, the matter could not be reached due to the unavailability of the Special Public Prosecutor.

Questioning how his client could be charged in the case when he was not even present in Delhi when the riots took place, Sibal said there was no recovery of weapons or incriminating material linking Khalid to any act of violence. “There is no allegation of Khalid raising any funds for violence or making appeals for violence. The only overt act alleged against Khalid is a speech which he gave in Amaravati in Maharashtra on February 17,” argued Sibal, while seeking bail for his client.

The court on Friday adjourned the matter till Monday, November 3, to hear further arguments from other co-accused, including Meeran Haider, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shifa Ur Rehman, as well as from the Delhi Police.

The police had arrested Khalid, Imam and Fatima in the larger conspiracy case linked to the Delhi riots, charging them under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and with criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Fatima, submitted that she has been in custody for over five years and five months since April 11, 2020. He pointed out that while the chargesheet was filed on September 16, 2020, supplementary chargesheets have continued to be filed every year. “The larger issue is, can filing chargesheets be generated indefinitely?” he asked.

Questioning the slow pace of the proceedings, Singhvi remarked, “Why has the trial not commenced yet? Fatima is the only woman in custody in the case now, as the other women have already got bail. If you get bail after six or seven years, what is the point?”