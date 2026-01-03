2020 Delhi riots case: SC to deliver verdict on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others on Monday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgment on Monday, January 5, on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meera Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 Delhi riots.

A two-judge Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Aravind Kumar and comprising Justice N V Anjaria, is expected to deliver the verdict. The court had reserved its judgment on December 10 after hearing detailed arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, Siddhartha Dave, Salman Khurshid and Sidharth Luthra, representing the accused.

The accused have been in custody for over five years and face serious charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Delhi Police strongly opposed the bail pleas, arguing that the February 2020 riots were not spontaneous but an “orchestrated, pre-planned and well-designed” attack on India’s sovereignty. ASG Raju rejected the defence argument that repeated supplementary charge-sheets had delayed the trial, asserting that the prosecution was ready to argue at every stage.