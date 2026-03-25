CM Rekha Gupta meets families of Palam fire tragedy victims, assures full support

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday met the families of the victims of the Palam fire tragedy, in which nine people lost their lives, and expressed her condolences.

Gupta stated that the horrific fire accident in Palam, resulting in the untimely demise of innocent citizens, is extremely distressing and heart-wrenching. “Today, I met with the grieving families, expressed my deepest condolences, and offered them solace.

The pain of losing loved ones is unbearable, something that cannot be expressed in words. The Delhi government stands in full sensitivity with the affected families during this difficult time. We are fully committed to providing them every possible assistance, relief, and support,” the Chief Minister said.

Nine people were killed and three others injured on March 18 after a fire broke out in a four-storey building in southwest Delhi’s Palam area. The fire had broken out in a four-storey building situated at WZ-124A, Ram Chowk Market. The basement, ground floor, and first floor housed a cloth and cosmetic showroom owned by Kashyap (market pradhan), while his family resided on the second and third floors.