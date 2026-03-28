Cooking under LPG crisis: Delhi eateries battle 'beizatti' and rising costs

NEW DELHI: Small eateries, long the backbone of the bustling food streets of the national capital, are losing their spark. Pushed by dwindling LPG and soaring black-market prices, many are being forced to reshape menus, reduce staff, and return to cooking on coal and wood.

For Neeraj Chawla, who has been running Vaishno Rasoi in Rajouri Garden for the past year after stepping away from a joint family setup, the struggle is both financial and personal.

Shutting shop would make sense, he confides, but it is the fear of "beizatti" (shame) that keeps his stoves -- now largely running on coal and wood -- alight, even as hope begins to flicker.

"Beizatti nahi ho ke band karke baith gaya hai, isiliye chala raha hoon (I keep it running to avoid the shame of shutting down)," Chawla told PTI, explaining why he continues despite high operational costs and mounting losses.

Amid the West Asia crisis, the government has revised the priority order for allocating domestically produced natural gas, placing LPG production alongside CNG and piped cooking gas at the top. This has led to an alleged supply crunch for hotels and restaurants which use market priced commercial LPG.

With daily sales, which once hovered around Rs 12,000 on a good day, slipping further as coal and wood double cooking time and reduce efficiency, Chawla has already had to lay off two staff members.