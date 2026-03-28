Delhi HC to pass interim orders protecting personality rights of Malayalam actor Mohanlal

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Friday said it will pass interim orders protecting personality rights of Malayalam actor Mohanlal. Justice Jyoti Singh passed the order on a petition filed by the actor claiming use of his pictures, voice, and other personality rights in commercial use without his authorisation.

The judge also allowed the actor’s plea seeking to implead new defendants as parties in the suit seeking protection of personality rights. The court further asked the actor to provide the links of the URSs to the defendants.

The actor had also told the court that the defendants had indulged in misusing his name, pictures, and voice in false, AI-generated posts, defaming him and making false claims. He added that they were ruining his goodwill made over a long period.