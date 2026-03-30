Trance of survival

Somewhere between visibility and vulnerability, the transgender community is surviving the omnipresent gaze, negotiating dignity in everyday encounters, and navigating public spaces while carving out safe spaces that make them feel seen and heard despite tweaking legalities.

Bill or not, when everything is geared towards othering them, anxieties are rarely one dramatic outlet in isolation. Despite these anxieties, they find their niche corners to survive in a city that offers both anonymity and exposure.

Hums at the traffic

“Sometimes when we walk across the cars asking for money at the traffic stop points, we often encounter people who try to pull our hands or touch us inappropriately,” says Lakshmi, a 25-year-old trans person who resorts to begging at the traffic signal near Nizamuddin Dargah. Life is not the most usual for them. “I was 14 or 15 when I got to realise my identity, and since then nobody in my family apart from my mother has accepted me,” Lakshmi says, while adding that she currently lives with her mother.

When asked if she has access to any welfare schemes from the government, she denied it saying that she isn’t aware of any such schemes.

However, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has initiated shelter homes named ‘Garima Greh’ across the country for transgender persons. These shelter homes provide safe and secure shelter to transgender persons in need and also conduct capacity-building and skill development programmes for transgender persons. During the COVID lockdown period, a helpline was also set up to provide psychological support through trained psychologists to transgender persons in distress during the same time.