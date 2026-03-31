Man kills wife with cylinder over domestic dispute, held

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband, who attacked her with a small LPG cylinder during a domestic dispute in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Poonam, while her husband, Suresh Kumar, a resident of DDA Janta Flats in Pul Prahladpur, has been arrested. The couple got married in 2020 and had shifted to Delhi from Churu in Rajasthan about a month ago, an officer said.

The couple has two daughters—aged four years and one-and-a-half years. The elder daughter lives with her grandparents in Churu, while the younger child was staying with the couple.

According to initial reports, the incident followed a domestic dispute over financial support for the husband’s brother. During the altercation, the accused allegedly attacked his wife multiple times with a small LPG cylinder, leading to her death on the spot, the officer said.

Neighbours alerted the police after hearing screams. The accused was apprehended and later taken into custody. A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway. The victim’s family has been informed, and statements of relatives and neighbours are being recorded to ascertain the sequence of events, a police official said.