Delhi behind the scenes: Reshuffle in police dept likely after IPS officer Tiwari's transfer

Delhi Police reshuffle likely after Tiwari transfer

Amid an anticipated administrative reshuffle, several senior IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre are actively eyeing key positions within the Delhi Police. The transfer orders are expected to be announced shortly, and there is growing speculation within official circles about who will be entrusted with these influential roles.

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently issued an order transferring IPS officer Madhup Kumar Tiwari, who was serving as Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), to Arunachal Pradesh. His transfer is being seen as a key trigger for the upcoming reshuffle.

Prescription for decorum needed

Dhruv Chauhan of the IMA Junior Doctors’ Association took to X after the CM’s recent hospital visit allegedly turned into a dressing-down of a senior doctor. Diagnosis: “humiliation”, followed by a digital pile-on. He asked, “Will she ever speak like this to her own party leaders?” No. Then how can a doctor accept such behaviour?”