Delhi behind the scenes: Reshuffle in police dept likely after IPS officer Tiwari's transfer

Delhi Police reshuffle likely after Tiwari transfer
Amid an anticipated administrative reshuffle, several senior IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre are actively eyeing key positions within the Delhi Police. The transfer orders are expected to be announced shortly, and there is growing speculation within official circles about who will be entrusted with these influential roles.
The Ministry of Home Affairs recently issued an order transferring IPS officer Madhup Kumar Tiwari, who was serving as Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), to Arunachal Pradesh. His transfer is being seen as a key trigger for the upcoming reshuffle.
Prescription for decorum needed
Dhruv Chauhan of the IMA Junior Doctors’ Association took to X after the CM’s recent hospital visit allegedly turned into a dressing-down of a senior doctor. Diagnosis: “humiliation”, followed by a digital pile-on. He asked, “Will she ever speak like this to her own party leaders?” No. Then how can a doctor accept such behaviour?”
Congress reminds Kejriwal of old friends
Arvind Kejriwal’s swipe at a judge over alleged Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh links gave Congress an opening to rewind the tape. From the India Against Corruption movement to meetings at Vivekananda International Foundation, Congress leaders were seen busy this week pointing out that yesterday’s backers can’t suddenly become today’s bogeymen. They also claimed that individuals associated with the RSS had openly supported Kejriwal at the time, suggesting a contradiction in his current stance.
In Delhi, water flows where contacts do
In an East Delhi village, water scarcity is now a question of access and influence. Residents say tanker supply depends less on need and more on networks. “Only when house owners or those with contacts call authorities do tankers arrive,” a resident said. Otherwise, supply remains irregular, forcing families to rely on costly water cans for daily use. The experience highlights how control over distribution rather than availability alone shapes who gets water in the capital.