Shahdara fire: Delhi MP, BJP chief visit affected families, laud fire brigade's response

NEW DELHI: Harsh Malhotra, Member of Parliament from East Delhi and Union Minister of State, along with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, visited a fire-affected house in Vivek Vihar on Sunday morning.

They met three affected families and expressed condolences. Malhotra also visited an injured person admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, spoke with doctors, and arranged for the patient to be shifted to the Trauma Centre for better treatment.

Calling the incident extremely tragic, Malhotra conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the families. He appreciated the prompt response of the fire brigade and police, noting that their timely action helped rescue around 20 people.

He added that such accidents can occur at any time and urged people to remain cautious. BJP leaders assured the grieving families of all possible assistance during this difficult period.

Sachdeva said that local MLA Sanjay Goel reached the spot within minutes of receiving information. While monitoring rescue operations alongside fire and police personnel, efforts helped save around 18 to 20 people. He added that the party stands firmly with the affected families in this hour of grief and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.