Forensic teams visit Shahdara fire site in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A day after a blaze tore through a residential building in Shahdara’s Vivek Vihar Extension area, killing nine people, the crime and forensic teams on Monday visited the site to collect evidence for the probe.

Speaking with TNIE, a senior police officer said, “The cause of the incident remains under investigation. The police are currently trying to determine if it was an air conditioner (AC) blast that triggered the blaze, or if there was there another reason behind it. Multiple teams are inspecting the site to get to the bottom of this.” If required, a 3-D mapping of the site may also be conducted.

“On Monday, crime and FSL (forensic science laboratory) teams collected evidence from the site. They inspected the second floor as well as the upper floors as part of the exercise. A layout map of the entire building has also been prepared.

Technical teams from the Delhi Fire Services and the electricity department will inspect the spot on Tuesday. They will assess the electrical load of the building and examine the quality of the wiring,” the officer further revealed.

Another officer stated that ACs installed near drains have over a 90% chance of gas leakage. When gas leaks, AC oil may also escape along with it, causing the compressor to overheat, which can lead to a blast. These aspects are currently being scrutinised.