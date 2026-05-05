MBBS admissions racket busted, doctor among four arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police busted an organised racket that allegedly duped NEET aspirants and their families by promising guaranteed MBBS admissions and arrested four people—including the suspected mastermind, a doctor and an engineer, an official said on Monday.

Police have identified the arrested accused as Santosh Kumar Jaiswal (50) of Delhi, Dr Akhlaq Alam alias Golden Alam (25) of Bihar, Sant Pratap Singh (59) of UP and Gujarat native Vinod Bhai Bhikha Bhai Patel (52).

The action followed a specific input received on May 2 from Surat Police about a suspect operating from Delhi and claiming to facilitate medical admissions through NEET. Technical surveillance led investigators to Mahipalpur Extension, where multiple hotels were searched.

The police eventually zeroed in on the four people, including Patel, who were staying at a local hotel. The fraudsters had allegedly collected cash from the victims and the aspirants’ original Class X and XII marksheets and blank signed cheques in return for facilitating their admission through the NEET (UG) exam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

The cops laid a trap in Ghaziabad and rescued eighteen students, including minors, from the alleged fraudsters, who had taken them to undisclosed locations on the pretext of providing them with “exam questions.”

Some of the victims, who were supposed to appear for the exam on Sunday, were allowed to proceed after they underwent counselling. Interrogation of the accused revealed that Jaiswal, the mastermind, had come up with the idea to target medical aspirants with false assurances of admissions. While Alam proposed and prepared question papers, Singh arranged accommodation, and Patel identified and lured three aspirants from Gujarat.