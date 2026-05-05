'Misrule rejected, but new govt must boost job avenues': Bengalis in Delhi after BJP's victory

NEW DELHI: As the BJP surged ahead in West Bengal, Bengalis settled in Delhi-NCR shared their reactions to the regime change in their home state. While some said the saffron party’s victory reflected the TMC government’s failures, others expressed hope for improvements in commercialisation and job opportunities.

“One of the major reasons behind the shift in regime is misgovernance and infighting within the TMC,” said Pranati Chakraborty, a resident of CR Park in south Delhi and a former professor of Bengali at a Kolkata college. “On the other hand, the BJP has used the fear of Bangladeshi infiltrators among West Bengal residents and turned it in its favour,” she added.

Many residents said the change was necessary to curb rising political violence and open up new opportunities in business and employment. Several

Delhi-NCR residents who are registered voters in Bengal travelled to their hometowns to cast their votes.

Shubhasish Naskar, a Noida resident originally from Basirhat, said, “After staying for so long in the national capital and being surrounded by opportunities, we often feel bad for our home state.”