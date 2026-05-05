'Vote for infra growth, curbs on illegal migration': Assamese in Delhi welcome NDA's hat-trick

NEW DELHI: Improved road infrastructure across the state, enhanced connectivity between north and south Assam through multiple bridges over the Brahmaputra, and concerns over illegal migration were among the key issues that led Assamese people living in Delhi-NCR to believe that the BJP would continue its tenure for another five years in one of the seven northeastern states.

Ankur Dutta, who works in a private firm, said better infrastructure in Assam is one of the main reasons the saffron party has managed to retain power.

“What I have seen in the last five to six years is that a lot of infrastructure-related development work has been carried. The condition of roads in the state has improved. My hometown is North Lakhimpur, and earlier it used to take around eight hours to reach there from Guwahati. However, the travel time has now reduced to around four hours,” Dutta said.

He added that the district has also received a new medical college, improving healthcare facilities. Prabhakar Dutt, also from Assam and currently living in Gurugram, said illegal migration from neighbouring Bangladesh remains a major issue for the state.