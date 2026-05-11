Akasa Air to launch flights from Noida connecting Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai from June 16

NEW DELHI: Close on the heels of IndiGo announcing its flight launches from Noida International Airport (NIA), Akasa Air has made public its operations from the new airport.
It will operate daily direct flights from NIA to Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai from June 16
An official release on Monday from the airline said, “Effective June 16, Akasa Air will commence daily direct flights connecting Noida International Airport with Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai, strengthening access to the National Capital Region (NCR) while linking it with two of India’s most dynamic economic centres.”
The following will be timings: QP 1575 will take off from Bengaluru at 4.25 pm on June 16 and will reach Noida at 7.15 pm. In its return direction, QP 1576 will depart from Noida at 7.55 pm and reach Bengaluru at 11 pm.
Flight QP 2017 will take off from Navi Mumbai at 7.25 am and reach Noida at 8.35 am. QP 2018 will take off at 10.15 am and reach Navi Mumbai at 12.30 pm.
Anand Srinivasan, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said: “As India’s aviation market expands, capacity creation at the right infrastructure nodes will be the key to sustaining growth. Daily direct connectivity with Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai is anchored in strong origin-destination demand as well as onward connectivity potential. Over time, we see NIA evolving into a key pillar of our network architecture, supporting both point-to-point traffic and future connectivity flows, while contributing meaningfully to our long-term growth.”
An IndiGo flight from Lucknow will be the first to land at NIA on June 15, while its flight to Bengaluru will be the first to take off from the airport on June 15, the day when domestic commercial operations are scheduled to begin in NIA. IndiGo will connect to more than 16 cities in the initial weeks.
The release added that being one of India’s newest greenfield airports, NIA is poised to play a transformative role in decongesting the Delhi NCR airspace, enhancing regional accessibility, and catalysing economic growth across western Uttar Pradesh and the broader NCR.