Akasa Air to launch flights from Noida connecting Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai from June 16

NEW DELHI: Close on the heels of IndiGo announcing its flight launches from Noida International Airport (NIA), Akasa Air has made public its operations from the new airport.

It will operate daily direct flights from NIA to Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai from June 16

An official release on Monday from the airline said, “Effective June 16, Akasa Air will commence daily direct flights connecting Noida International Airport with Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai, strengthening access to the National Capital Region (NCR) while linking it with two of India’s most dynamic economic centres.”

The following will be timings: QP 1575 will take off from Bengaluru at 4.25 pm on June 16 and will reach Noida at 7.15 pm. In its return direction, QP 1576 will depart from Noida at 7.55 pm and reach Bengaluru at 11 pm.

Flight QP 2017 will take off from Navi Mumbai at 7.25 am and reach Noida at 8.35 am. QP 2018 will take off at 10.15 am and reach Navi Mumbai at 12.30 pm.