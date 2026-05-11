Delhi government to implement aftercare scheme for orphaned kids

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday, the government announced the launch of the ‘Aftercare Scheme for Young Persons’, meant to support young indivduals after they leave child care institutions. A total of Rs 3.5 crore has been earmarked for the scheme.

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive assistance for higher education, along with access to skill development and vocational training programmes, along with internships and employment opportunities.

Financial support and a monthly stipend have also been included. In addition, beneficiaries will receive mentoring, counselling, career guidance and rehabilitation support. Emergency and case-specific support will also be provided wherever necessary.

The CM pointed out that while children receive support within institutions, many struggle once they step out. Keeping these challenges in mind, government has approved Aftercare Scheme for Young Persons under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government has allocated `3.5 crore in the 2026-27 financial year. Beneficiaries will be identified through need-based assessments, and individual care plans will be prepared. Regular monitoring and review of aftercare services will also be carried out at both state and district levels.

CM Rekha Gupta further stated that a State Aftercare Committee, headed by the Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, will be constituted to oversee policy-making, monitoring and supervision of the scheme.