Protesters take to the streets, want answers

NEW DELHI: The cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination amid allegations of a question paper leak triggered protests in Delhi on Tuesday, with student organisations hitting the streets to demand accountability from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Union government.

Many students and parents reacted angrily to the development. Insurance executive Surendra Singh’s daughter Sneha Singh had made a third attempt to clear the NEET exam on May 3.

He said in dismay, “She had done well this time and was sure of securing around 550 out of 720 marks. We are a middle-class family. I paid `1 lakh for her coaching to an institute in Greater Noida in installments. We were confident of a BMS seat at least after her good performance.”

Another parent Anil Kumar Verma, based in Uttar Pradesh, said, “My daughter has dedicated two years of her life to take up this exam. We sent her to study in Delhi for the exam, and this is very expensive. The leak should never have been allowed.”

Meanwhile, members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a sit-in protest outside the NTA office, raising slogans against the Centre and carrying placards targeting the Centre and the PM. Protesters also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.