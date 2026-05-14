ABVP protests against testing agency, NSUI seeks firm action in NEET leak

NEW DELHI: A day after the NEET-UG 2026 exam held on May 3 was cancelled on Tuesday amid allegations of paper leak, student and youth bodies from across the national capital continued protests on Wednesday.

Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) held a demonstration outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying that the cancellation triggered by the paper leak had jeopardised the future of more than 22 lakh medical aspirants across the country.

Calling for the minister’s resignation, the protesters raised slogans like “Paper chor gaddi chhod” and “Dharmendra Pradhan istifa do.”

Leading the protest, NSUI national chief Vinod Jakhar said, “This is not just a paper leak. This is the murder of 22 lakh students’ dreams. Dharmendra Pradhan has completely failed as the Education Minister. He must resign immediately.”

Jakhar warned that the NSUI would step up protests across states until Pradhan steps down. He also sought strict action against those involved in the NEET paper leak.