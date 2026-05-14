Delhi HC judge initiates criminal contempt proceedings against Kejriwal, AAP leaders

Delhi High Court judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Thursday initiated criminal contempt proceedings against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders over alleged defamatory posts targeting her in relation to the excise policy case.

The contempt proceedings also name AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Vinay Mishra and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Justice Sharma said the former Delhi chief minister "orchestrated a calculated campaign" of vilification against her on social media instead of pursuing his legal remedies and clarified that the CBI's petition against the discharge of all accused persons would now be taken up by another bench.

The judge took exception to several social media posts by the proposed contemnors that attributed "political allegiance" to her and allegedly targeted her by posting a misleading "edited" video of a speech given by her at an educational institution in Varanasi.

"Arvind Kejriwal sought to destroy my reputation instead of availing legal remedies after I refused to recuse and a deliberate attempt to lower the court's authority can't be permitted in guise of free speech," she said.

"Deliberate attempt to lower court's authority can't be permitted in guise of free speech," she added.

The judge clarified that she was not recusing herself but was only transferring the case to another bench as she has initiated the contempt proceedings.