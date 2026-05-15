Dentist arrested for Rs 1 crore property fraud in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 44-year-old dentist accused of cheating multiple people of over Rs 1 crore through fraudulent property deals in northeast Delhi has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Majahar Khan of Yamuna Vihar, had been absconding for the past seven months. Police said Khan, a qualified BDS and MDS doctor popularly known as “Dr Sahab”, used his social standing to gain the trust of victims and allegedly mortgaged the same property to different people for financial gains.

DCP (Crime) Pankaj Kumar said the accused concealed the fact that the property had already been mortgaged with a private bank and repeatedly used it as security in separate transactions.