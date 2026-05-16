Assault on woman lawyer: SC asks police to conclude probe quickly, ensure her protection

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has asked Delhi Police to conclude its probe into the brutal assault of a woman advocate allegedly by her husband at the earliest, while ensuring the protection of the victim and her children.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the police should ensure that the investigation was conducted in a dispassionate, fair and impartial manner.

The apex court last month took suo motu cognisance after advocate Sneha Kalita wrote a letter to the CJI seeking urgent intervention in the matter and grant of compensation under the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) victim compensation scheme.

According to the allegations, the victim, who is a practising advocate at the Karkardooma district court here, was stabbed with a sword by her husband at Sonia Vihar on April 22.

While hearing the suo motu case on May 11, the bench noted that as per the status report filed by police, investigation in the FIR was still ongoing.

"We impress upon the investigating officer to make an endeavour to conclude the investigation and take it to a logical conclusion at the earliest," the bench said.

"Delhi Police shall ensure that no harm is caused to the victim or the children and that they are adequately protected," it said.

The bench directed the Delhi government to provide all facilities, including playschool and regular school to the daughters of the victim free of cost.

It said all expenses, including school fees, uniforms, books, public transportation etc. shall be borne by the education department of the Delhi government.