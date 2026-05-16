Delhi NEET aspirant dies by suicide; family suspects paper leak role

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant, who had been preparing for the medical entrance examination for the past few years, allegedly died by suicide at her residence in the Azadpur area on Thursday.

Although no suicide note was found, the deceased’s family suspects that she took the extreme step due to the cancellation of the national entrance test, a police officer said.

The police added that her family took the body to a crematorium without informing the authorities.

“The victim was a NEET aspirant. We are probing the circumstances that led her to take the extreme step,” a senior police officer said.

Two days ago, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination held in May following allegations of a paper leak.

Police said they were alerted after a PCR call was received at Adarsh Nagar police station on Thursday, informing them that a woman’s body had been brought to Kewal Park Shamshan Ghat for cremation without prior police intimation.

During the investigation, police found that the woman had allegedly ended her life earlier in the day. Family members told the police that they were unaware of the legal formalities in such cases.