Four held for running honey-trap racket using dating apps, fake police identity

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested four men and busted a honey-trap and extortion racket in which they allegedly posed as police officers and extorted money from victims through dating applications, officials said.

On May 12, police laid a trap near Kalyan Jewellers, Rajouri Garden and intercepted a suspected vehicle during the operation. Three accused initially fled while Sushil Kumar (53) from Najafgarh was caught on the spot along with the victim.

During interrogation Sushil disclosed associates Deepak Vinod and Neeraj who were later arrested. Investigation found gang members created fake female profiles on dating apps called victims to public places and then took them to rented flats where fake police raids were staged.

They impersonated police officers to threaten victims with false rape cases and demanded large settlement money. In one case complainant met a woman named Kirti through a dating app was called to Janakpuri and taken to a flat where four accused including one in uniform threatened him and demanded Rs 15 lakh.