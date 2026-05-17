GST fraud worth Rs 128 crore uncovered, six arrested

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested six people for allegedly running a fake firms and bogus GST invoicing racket involving fraudulent transactions of around Rs 128 crore, officials said.

The case was registered on March 24 after a complaint regarding the fraudulent creation and operation of a fake proprietorship firm, M/s R.K. Enterprises. The firm was allegedly set up using the identity and financial documents of an unsuspecting individual, who was falsely promised employment in the GST department.

During investigation, it was found that the victim’s Aadhaar card, PAN card, electricity bill, and biometric details were misused to create the firm in September 2025 without his knowledge or consent. Police said the accused used the entity to conduct large-scale financial fraud, with transactions exceeding Rs 128 crore routed through it.

The probe further revealed that wrongful Input Tax Credit (ITC) worth around Rs 10 crore was fraudulently claimed and passed on using fake invoices. According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Ravi Kumar Singh, technical surveillance and analysis of GST records, banking transactions, email IDs, and digital evidence led to the identification of the accused.

Police said Dilip Kumar and Raj Kumar Dixit were the main conspirators behind the creation of fake firms, bogus GST invoicing, and filing of fraudulent GST returns. Other accused, Amar Kumar and Vibhash Kumar Mitra, were found to have facilitated the operation of multiple fake entities.

Further probe revealed that Nitin Verma, Mohammad Waseem, and Abid assisted in the racket by providing bank accounts and internet banking credentials, which were used to route illegal transactions and conceal proceeds of crime.