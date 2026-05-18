Culprit goes scot free, HC raps officials

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court has set aside a 10-year jail term awarded to a man, saying that despite the seizure of such a large quantity of heroin that can destroy entire generations, the culprit goes scot-free only because of the “anomalies” committed by the “extreme carelessness” of probe officials in the recovery and investigation of the case.

Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha directed the chief secretary, to ensure that such a callous or laid-back attitude on the part of the investigating officials should not be repeated in the future. The judge was hearing an appeal by the accused against his conviction and jail term awarded by the trial court for allegedly being found possessing 1kg heroin on May 18, 2012, by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials.

“Heroin is quite a dangerous drug, and such large quantities of it can destroy entire generations. However, it appears that the officials of the DRI have not assigned the importance that this case so greatly deserved. It also appears that it was only because of such a lackadaisical approach and extreme carelessness on the part of the officers concerned that the benefit has gone to the accused,” the judge said.