Delhi HC grants interim bail to Engineer Rashid for father’s funeral

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim bail till June 2 to Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, who is lodged in jail in a terror-funding case, following the death of his father.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain allowed the interim relief subject to strict conditions, directing that Rashid be accompanied at all times by at least two police personnel in plainclothes during the period of bail.

The court said the police officials would remain with Rashid from the start of his journey from Tihar Jail until his return from Srinagar.

The bench further permitted Rashid to visit the burial ground and places of worship, but restrained him from travelling anywhere beyond his residences in Srinagar and Langate.

Rashid sought interim bail on the grounds that his father, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS, passed away on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Rashid's counsel, advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, said interim bail was needed to conduct the burial, carry out the customary rites and perform various other ceremonies.

"Accordingly, due to the demise of the appellant's father, interim bail is granted to the appellant until 2nd June, 2026," the court ordered.

"Immediately, upon expiry of the bail period, the appellant shall surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent and shall be brought back to Tihar Jail, Delhi," it added.

The court further ordered that any meeting between Rashid and persons other than his immediate family members shall take place only in the presence of the police officials and that he could use only one mobile number, which would be given to the investigating officer and kept "switched on" at all times.