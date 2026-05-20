Delhi heatwave: Sattu, ORS to help workers beat rising heat

NEW DELHI: As the city’s daytime temperatures cross 45 degrees Celsius the government plans special kits containing sattu, ORS, sherbet syrup, prickly heat powder, gamcha and other items for one lakh construction workers to help them cope with the intense summer heat.

The government has started the process to engage a public sector unit for the procurement of the items, packaging and distribution of the kits to nearly one lakh workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The government said that each kit will have nine items, including 250 grams of instant-energy glucose, 1 kg of premium-quality sattu (roasted gram flour), 30 oral rehydration solution (ORS) sachets, a cotton gamcha (towel), a sunlight-protection cap, prickly heat powder, a one-litre water bottle, and 250 ml of sherbet concentrate kept in a durable utility backpack. The approximate cost of distribution of each kit is estimated to be `1,890.

The Delhi government recognises that construction workers engaged in outdoor and labour-intensive activities are particularly vulnerable to extreme summer conditions and heatwave-related occupational risks such as dehydration, heat stress, fatigue, and associated health complications. said a request for proposal (RFP) document issued by the board.