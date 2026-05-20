Why Omakase dining is taking over Delhi's restaurants, bars and cafes

Few modern dilemmas feel as strangely universal as deciding what to eat while dining out. Before the food even arrives, tables are caught in the familiar spiral of “What should we order?”, “You pick”, and “No, not that.” Between oversized menus, endless cuisines and massive beverage lists, the act of choosing itself can sometimes feel exhausting. A growing number of cafes, bars and restaurants across Delhi NCR are now attempting to remove that choice altogether through omakase-style experiences.

‘Omakase’, which means “I’ll leave it up to you” in Japanese, is a style of dining where customers allow chefs, bartenders or baristas to curate the dining experience. Traditionally associated with Japanese sushi counters, the format has been embraced by cocktail bars, specialty coffee spaces and experimental dining concepts across the city.

In Delhi, dining spaces like INJA, MEGU, and Adrift Kaya have already been serving the more classical Japanese omakase experience, with spots like The LaLiT New Delhi often bringing in international chefs for omakase pop-ups from time to time.