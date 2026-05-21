Criticising political switch 'not defamatory': Delhi HC tells Raghav Chadha in personality rights case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday observed that there was a thin line between political criticism and defamation, as it asked MP Raghav Chadha whether he could be "sensitive" to social media posts apparently criticising his "political decision".

Chadha, who recently left the AAP to join the BJP, has filed a lawsuit in the high court over what he described as malicious and fabricated social media posts that are seriously damaging to his reputation and personality rights.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Chadha, contended there were posts with profane content, including where the politician is shown as having "sold himself away for money".

Reserving verdict on the aspect of interim relief to take down such alleged offending content, Justice Subramonium Prasad acknowledged that while an individual has the right to live with dignity, the right to free speech under the Constitution also cannot be taken away.

"It is a comment by an individual criticizing a political decision... As a political leader, can you be sensitive," asked Justice Prasad during the hearing.

"Right from Independence, we have grown up seeing R K Laxman's cartoons... In various ways criticism has been made on decisions taken politically, economically... Now social media has gone to greater extent. But still at the end of the day, it's still within the realm of a comment by a person," stated the judge.

Chadha's senior counsel asserted that posts implying he "traded for money" cannot be termed as "fair criticism."