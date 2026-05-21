Delhi records warmest May night in 14 years; IMD forecasts heatwave conditions, issues orange alert

Delhi reeled under intense heat on Thursday as the minimum temperature settled at 31.9 degrees Celsius, 5.2 notches above normal, making it the warmest May night in the national capital in nearly 14 years.

The last time the minimum temperature was higher than this was on May 26, 2012, when the minimum temperature settled at 32.5 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a heat wave for the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 46 degrees Celsius.

Safdarjung and Lodi Road were among the stations that recorded warm night conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A warm night is declared when the maximum temperature remains 40 degrees Celsius or more and the minimum temperature departure is between 4.5 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal, according to the IMD.

Among the weather stations, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius, 5.2 notches above the season's normal, followed by Ridge at 30.6 degrees Celsius, 4.4 notches above normal.