Heatwave & power outage: Double whammy for residents

NEW DELHI: Delhi residents are reeling under an intense spell of heat, with the Capital recording a heatwave for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, with temperatures hovering around the 45 degrees Celsius mark. The weather office is maintaining an orange alert for the coming days amid forecasts of prolonged heatwave conditions.

The scorching heat, sleepless nights and sudden electricity cuts have added to the plight of residents across the city. Amid rising electricity demand across Delhi–NCR, residents from multiple localities have complained of frequent and unpredictable power cuts.

Several people pointed out that not every household can afford inverters or backup systems, leaving families to sit through hours without fans, coolers or air conditioners.

Radha Damai, a resident of Vikaspuri, lamented, “A power cut happened while I was teaching my daughter and preparing lunch for the family. Her studies got disrupted, and I could not cook properly because we use an electric stove. We cannot afford an inverter, the electricity remained unavailable for a long time.”

Residents also complained that there is no fixed timing for the outages, making it difficult to plan their daily routines. “Power cuts have become extremely frustrating, especially during this heat. Last night, electricity ran out around 11 pm and was only restored around 2.30 am.