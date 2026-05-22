Business as usual amid taxi strike

NEW DELHI: Even as transport unions have called for a strike across the city due to the Delhi government’s hike in environmental cess and rising fuel prices, the scene at one of the most bustling areas of the capital remains largely normal. Despite the expected halt in services, the commercial vehicle movement around New Delhi Railway Station continued as usual on Thursday.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex body of truckers, private bus, taxi and maxi-cab operators, had taken the decision in a meeting on Tuesday. The strike till May 23 is against the hike in the environmental cess on commercial vehicles.

According to a statement issued by the union, the strike opposes the ‘unjust and unfair policies imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), courts and the Delhi government on the transport sector.’

However, auto drivers and cab drivers are of the opinion that a momentary strike of two or three days will not help erase or resolve their problems but would rather lead them to lose a day’s income or even more.

A look at the New Delhi Railway Station revealed a visual of any ordinary day—cabs coming to the pickup points, auto drivers waiting for passengers to take rides and commuters availing all types of services.

While waiting for his ride, Vivek, an auto driver at the station area, said, “We are doing our work like every other day. All these strikes will only waste our time and make us lose our income for the day.”