Business as usual amid taxi strike

NEW DELHI: Even as transport unions have called for a strike across the city due to the Delhi government’s hike in environmental cess and rising fuel prices, the scene at one of the most bustling areas of the capital remains largely normal. Despite the expected halt in services, the commercial vehicle movement around New Delhi Railway Station continued as usual on Thursday.
The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex body of truckers, private bus, taxi and maxi-cab operators, had taken the decision in a meeting on Tuesday. The strike till May 23 is against the hike in the environmental cess on commercial vehicles.
According to a statement issued by the union, the strike opposes the ‘unjust and unfair policies imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), courts and the Delhi government on the transport sector.’
However, auto drivers and cab drivers are of the opinion that a momentary strike of two or three days will not help erase or resolve their problems but would rather lead them to lose a day’s income or even more.
A look at the New Delhi Railway Station revealed a visual of any ordinary day—cabs coming to the pickup points, auto drivers waiting for passengers to take rides and commuters availing all types of services.
While waiting for his ride, Vivek, an auto driver at the station area, said, “We are doing our work like every other day. All these strikes will only waste our time and make us lose our income for the day.”
“We did hear about the strikes, but we can’t afford to participate in these activities,” he added.
Adding to the above conversation, Ramesh, a cab driver, said, “The fuel prices have definitely increased, but for that, if we sit back and stop working, then who will feed us and our families?” He further said, “The strike will only happen for two-three days, and anyways after that it will be business as usual.”
A similar tone echoed among the taxi union members at the station. Raj Verma, who heads the union of the kaali-peeli taxis, said, “Already due to the peak summer heat, most of the commuters are avoiding to take our vehicles—primarily due to the lack of air conditioners in the cars. Now, if we participate in these strikes and refuse taking rides, then our financial problem will increase.”
Even though some unions in Delhi, including the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, Auto Drivers Welfare Sangh Delhi, Progressive Autorickshaw Drivers Union, and National Capital Region Auto Taxi Transport Union, announced the strike and chakka jam, they separated themselves from the same.
However, another taxi driver, Mohammed Bhutto, said, “If we have any grievances, we meet with our union leader and sit for a hartaal for a day. Usually, the demands are met right after the strike, and whenever there are fuel price increases, their meters are also adjusted accordingly as per the prices”.
Rajendra Soni, general secretary, Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, issued a statement stating that the cargo carriers have been dealing with their separate issues and have been on strike for the past 15 to 20 days, which auto-taxi drivers are not concerned with. “Auto-taxi drivers will continue to operate as usual at all railway stations, bus stands, and other locations across the city,” he said.