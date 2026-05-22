Two cases of heatstroke, Delhi records warmest May night in 14 years

NEW DELHI: Amid continuing heatwave condition across north and central India, Delhi witnessed first set of cases of heatstroke in the season on Thursday. The first case was recorded at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where a 24-year-old student from West Bengal was admitted at around 1:45 am. The second patient was a 50-year-old man, who was admitted at around 10:45 am. Both were brought to the hospital in an unconscious state.

According to the hospital, the student was travelling by train when his condition deteriorated. The hospital said that he had no pre-existing illnesses and was completely healthy before the incident. Doctors said that his body temperature exceeded 105°F and was accompanied by repeated vomiting, uncontrollable diarrhea as well as confusion. He is currently in a critical condition.

In order to address the student’s condition, doctors immediately started immersion cooling treatment and provided intensive medical management. Dr Ajay Chauhan, director of medicine and nodal officer for heat stroke at the hospital, said that the procedure of immersion cooling is a first of its kind in India and has proven to be effective in cases of heatstroke. He said that the symptoms of a heatstroke include having body temperature more than 105°F and alteration in consciousness, which can either be being unconscious or aggressive.

Delhi recorded its warmest night in May in nearly 14 years, as the minimum temperature settled at 31.9°C on Thursday, the weather office said. The last time the minimum temperature was higher than this was on May 26, 2012, when the minimum temperature stood at 32.5°C.