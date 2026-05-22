Umar Khalid moves Delhi HC for interim bail

NEW DELHI: Umar Khalid on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case after a trial court rejected his plea on May 19. The petition is likely to be heard on Friday.

Khalid sought 15 days’ interim bail to attend the Chehlum ceremony of his late uncle and assist his mother, who is scheduled to undergo surgery. The trial court dismissed the plea, observing that the uncle was not an immediate relative and that other family members could care for his mother.

Delhi Police opposed the application, arguing that the surgery was not an emergency and that no exceptional circumstances justified interim bail.