Delhi band Leading Drops reflect on loss, grief and hope in ‘Aatmak’

For Delhi-based band Leading Drops, their latest single ‘Aatmak’ is a response to grief, loss, and the silence that often surrounds conversations about mental health and suicide.

The song emerged from experiences that members of the six-piece band have carried with them for years. Guitarist Nishant Tiwari recalls losing a classmate to suicide during school, a memory that stayed with him long after the funeral ended. “One of my teachers told us something that stayed with me,” he says. “‘When you commit suicide to end the pain, it never ends. It just passes on to your loved ones who are left behind.’ That line never left me.”

Years later, after Tiwari and vocalist Shreyansh Mohan Verma formed the band in college, the two were confronted with loss once again when a close mutual friend died by suicide. “That was the breaking point for us,” says Verma. “We were angry, heartbroken, and helpless. But we were also songwriters. We realised that if we had a stage and a voice, we had to use it for this.”