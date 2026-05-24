Delhi Gymkhana Club to approach Land and Development Office to seek clarity on handover order

The Delhi Gymkhana Club said it will write to the Land and Development Office seeking clarification on multiple issues after the Centre directed the club to vacate and hand over its premises by June 5.

In an official communication to its members, the club said the Centre has asked it to hand over its premises in Lutyens' Delhi to "strengthen and secure defence infrastructure" and for other public security purposes.

The club said it received the notice on May 22 from the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, seeking "re-entry and resumption" of the 27.3-acre land parcel, which is located on 2, Safdarjung Road, adjacent to the prime minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.

"Pursuant to the sudden development, the Gymkhana Club met today on an urgent basis and after detailed deliberation decided to file an immediate response to the L&DO requesting clarity on several issues in the interest of the members and employees of the club," it said.

The club also said that it has sought an urgent appointment with the officials of the housing and urban affairs ministry.

"The immediate priority of the club is to ensure that its operations continue without dislocation," the communication said, adding that further developments would be shared once it receives a response from the government.