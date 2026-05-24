St Stephen’s exam duty roster creates row amid court stay on recruitment

NEW DELHI: Two days after outgoing principal Professor John Varghese was listed as a faculty member in the English department ahead of his retirement later this month—drawing criticism from teachers—a fresh examination invigilation roster issued by St Stephen’s College has included newly recruited teachers despite a court order and an ongoing university probe, an official said.

A Delhi High Court order dated May 13 directed the college to halt recruitment based on recommendations of the selection committee after four assistant professors approached the court seeking regularisation of their services. The petitioners have been working at the college on an ad-hoc or guest basis since 2018–2021.

The order stated that the petitioners had made out a prima facie case for interim protection and directed that their services should not be discontinued until the next date of hearing. It further ordered that recommendations of the selection committee under Advertisement No. SSC/04(4)/TS/2025 should not be implemented without the court’s permission.

A college official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a fresh examination roster circulated on Friday included the names of some newly recruited teachers. According to the official, a previous roster issued on May 15 had also included newly appointed faculty members, while additional names appeared in the latest list.

The examination roster for May 28–31, signed by the superintendent, superintendent of examinations and deputy superintendent of examinations on Thursday, also carried the signature of outgoing principal Professor John Varghese in his capacity as principal of the college. Professor Varghese was unavailable for comment.