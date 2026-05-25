Delhi HC to hear plea against Centre's order directing Gymkhana Club to vacate premises

The Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea against an order by the Union Government asking the Delhi Gymkhana Club to vacate its premises by June 5.

The plea was filed by members of the club.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before Justice Avneesh Jhingan by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi.

The court listed the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

The Centre has asked the Gymkhana Club in Lutyens' Delhi to hand over the premises by June 5, citing that the 27.3-acre plot was required for "strengthening and securing defence infrastructure."

The order, issued by the Land & Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, has stated that the premises, located in a highly sensitive and strategic area of Delhi, is critically required for the strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes.

(With inputs from PTI)