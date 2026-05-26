A Home in A Suitcase

To some French, love is being struck by a thunderbolt. An element of risk, the unsettling of the heart, a sudden recognition of the familiar in the unfamiliar – it is all these things and more. Not for nothing did the supreme French colourist Henri Matisse, as mentioned in one of his biographies, surround his models with fruits and flowers and then wait for the ‘thunderbolt’ for art to flow on the heels of love.

A similar frisson is what Patricia Loison, Director of the Alliance Francaise-Delhi, seems to seek in the objects she makes part of her life. A digital collage of an interpretation of a goddess painted as a mass of oleander flowers, known to be poisonous to humans, hangs in her living room, its biology, for the moment, forgotten, so singular is its colour. “Rich people buy art pieces. I buy art I can fall in love with,” says Loison.

Her material loves range from the high to the low. Close by on her green couch is her Stinky Dog, the Parisian cartoon dog, who bounces back quickly from his disasters. It is quite a favourite of hers--it reminds her of home, but mostly it brings a smile to her face.

Here and now

Director, Alliance Francaise (AF) since 2024, Loison knows it wouldn’t do to miss her family too much. Her husband and daughters have visited her in Delhi. When she can, she goes back to Paris twice a year.

When she calls her Delhi flat home, she seems to be mentally in two places. She knows it’s not a permanent pad, but when she walks back in after work, she is looking for some familiarity, the ease of home. But when she picks up something pretty and allocates it a specific space in her Delhi home – a white cabinet, for instance, that she bought at an embassy mela, or other bric-a-brac – she isn’t fully sure whether it will travel to Paris when her term is over or whether she will have to pass it on to the next expat who will occupy her flat. Just as some of the former expat residents’ pieces are now being used by her.

" I also want to leave a trace,” she says. "When I finally wrap up my stint in Delhi, I want them to remember me for my crazy touch.” In Loison’s case, the leaving of a trace may matter more than most.