Delhi government cuts travel expenses by 25 per cent

NEW DELHI: Days after restricting all official foreign travel for its personnel—including officers and staff members—until further notice, the Delhi government has issued a fresh directive to reduce the domestic travel expenses of its officials by 25%. The move is a part the government’s “austerity” measures in response to uncertain global fuel supplies affecting the country’s economy.

A communication by the finance department to various government departments noted that austerity measures adopted by the Centre and the Delhi government are designed to curb unnecessary expenses and address fiscal imbalances caused, among other factors, by rising global oil prices and other economic pressures.

As part of this initiative, domestic travel expenses must be regulated so that each department stays within its allocated budget, reflecting the mandatory 25% reduction compared to the previous financial year, the order said.

Moreover, to promote fiscal discipline and ensure optimal use of public resources, officers are required to exercise caution when selecting air travel classes to remain within budgetary constraints.

The communication also emphasised that video conferencing should be effectively utilised for attending meetings and conferences, particularly when travel from distant locations is necessary. However, in cases of official emergencies, the restrictions may be relaxed with the approval of the CM or the finance minister.