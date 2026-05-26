Will not take possession of Delhi Gymkhana Club by June 5: Centre tells HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday noted the Centre’s submission that it would not dispossess the Delhi Gymkhana Club of its 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5.
A bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan was hearing a suit challenging the central government notice directing the club to vacate its premises by June 5 for defence and security-related purposes.
“We will not take possession except in accordance with law... It cannot be on June 5 because notice will have to be issued,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court during the hearing.
When the judge asked Mehta whether the court could record his statement, the Solicitor General replied that it would be filed by way of an affidavit.
“It’s not that the police will rush in. It will have to be taken over as per law. June 5 has been given as an option to vacate voluntarily. The government can offer an alternative plot of land where they can shift,” Mehta told the court.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing one of the petitioners, responded: “A club running for 100 years can surely wait till July (when the court will hear the matter further).”
The judge then sought the Centre’s stand on the issue and directed the Solicitor General to file a written reply within eight weeks.
“In view of the statements made by the Solicitor General, no further interim directions are called for. The statement is to the effect that the eviction, if any, will be carried out following prior notice. At the cost of repetition, the apprehension that the club’s governing body may hand over possession of the club is contrary to the stand taken by the club,” the judge said.
During the hearing, Singhvi claimed that the petitioner apprehended that the Delhi Gymkhana Club was being managed by a committee appointed by the Centre and that the governing committee might act in glove with the Union of India.
The Solicitor General, however, informed the court that the governing body had already approached the authorities concerned against the impugned communication.
Counsel for the club also took the same stand before the court.
During the hearing, Singhvi accused Mehta of making sarcastic comments, saying: “You are entitled to make sarcastic comments when you have the power of the government behind you to take over a club.”
The court was hearing three suits filed by members and employees of the Delhi Gymkhana Club Limited.
The petitions claimed that the land had been granted to the club on a perpetual lease in 1928.