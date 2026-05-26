Will not take possession of Delhi Gymkhana Club by June 5: Centre tells HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday noted the Centre’s submission that it would not dispossess the Delhi Gymkhana Club of its 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5.

A bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan was hearing a suit challenging the central government notice directing the club to vacate its premises by June 5 for defence and security-related purposes.

“We will not take possession except in accordance with law... It cannot be on June 5 because notice will have to be issued,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court during the hearing.

When the judge asked Mehta whether the court could record his statement, the Solicitor General replied that it would be filed by way of an affidavit.

“It’s not that the police will rush in. It will have to be taken over as per law. June 5 has been given as an option to vacate voluntarily. The government can offer an alternative plot of land where they can shift,” Mehta told the court.