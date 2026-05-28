Delhi court convicts youth for murdering class 12 student in 2023

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has convicted a youth for stabbing a teenager to death during a quarrel near Govind Puri Metro station in 2023.

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal was hearing the case against Shiva Chaudhary, who was accused of murdering Mohan, a Class 12 student. Mohan died after being stabbed in the chest during a clash between two groups of students on January 30, 2023.

In its order dated May 26, the court said, “This court is satisfied that the prosecution has successfully proved the guilt of the accused beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The court further noted, “The cumulative effect of the evidence on record clearly establishes that accused Shiva Chaudhary inflicted the fatal stab injury upon the deceased Mohan, and that the said act was done in furtherance of common intention.”

The court also held that the testimony of a sole reliable eyewitness was sufficient to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court relied heavily on the testimony of eyewitness Sumit and said that his account of the incident was "detailed, coherent and consistent".

Rejecting the defence argument that the accused was falsely implicated, the court said no material contradiction had emerged in the testimony of the star witness, and there was no reason for him to implicate the accused falsely.

According to the prosecution, Mohan and his friends were returning from school when they were intercepted by the accused and his associates near a police booth close to Govind Puri Metro station, following an earlier quarrel between the groups.